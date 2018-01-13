January 13, 2018
It is the beginning of 2018 and what a better way to start the New Year with a positive story! There is a non-profit organization, which has a very important mission – they are trying to put an end to poverty. MASSCAP serves thousands of low-income families in the state of Massachusetts, helping them become self-sufficient and offering them much needed services such as food, shelter and affordable housing. On this edition of “Centro”, we tell you more about MASSCAP and the many different services they offer. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with MASSCAP Executive Director Joe Diamond. Tune in!
NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
MASSCAP
Massachusetts Association for Community Action
(617) 357-6086
www.masscap.org
Twitter: @masscap1
FB: MASSCAP2
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook.com/Yadires
Twitter.com/YadiresWBZ
Instagram.com/Yadires
Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.