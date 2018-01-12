WESTWOOD (CBS) – Friends and family of a Westwood man killed in a fire are now raising money for his pregnant widow and unborn child.

A Gofundme page has been set up to benefit the family of Michael Lennon, 47, who died in a Tamarack Road fire on Wednesday.

According to the Gofundme page created by Meg Lichtenstein, Lennon was a newlywed, and he and his wife, Lisa, were “overjoyed” to be expecting a baby girl in May.

“In addition to claiming the life of her husband, Mike, and her cat, the inferno consumed every personal belonging she has ever owned,” the page reads. “Lisa has little more than the clothes on her back and her car. She will be starting over and preparing for a new baby the best she can.”

More than $11,200 had been raised for Lennon’s family by 11:30 a.m. Friday.

While fire officials are still probing the cause of the blaze, a preliminary investigation has found nothing suspicious into the fire that killed Lennon.

Firefighters found Lennon within minutes of their response to the house. He was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Parts of the home collapsed making it dangerous to fight.

“We did pull the firefighters out until we could deem that the building was safe to occupy again,” said Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers.

A dog was pulled from the home.

The chief says they were on scene within minutes thanks to a neighbor or someone passing by who called 911 allowing them to quickly locate Lennon inside.