WESTWOOD (CBS) – Authorities have identified the man killed in a Tamarack Road fire Wednesday as 47-year-old Michael C. Lennon.

While fire officials are still probing the cause of the blaze, a preliminary investigation has found nothing suspicious into the fire that killed Lennon, who lived at the house at 70 Tamarack Road.

Firefighters found Lennon within minutes of their response to the house. Lennon was rushed to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

“There was kind of what appeared to be a small explosion and sparks flying out of the other end of the house, which then caught and pretty much engulfed the majority of the roof,” said neighbor John Romanelli.

Video from Skyeye shows the fire tearing through the roof of the home above the garage. The chief says the home’s hilly location created some challenges.

“Because of the nature it got up into the roof so it took us a little while to get there it’s a little tough with the grade,” said Westwood Fire Chief John Deckers.

Parts of the home collapsed making it dangerous to fight.

“We did pull the firefighters out until we could deem that the building was safe to occupy again,” Deckers said.

A dog was pulled from the home and is OK, a cat is still missing.

The chief says they were on scene within minutes thanks to a neighbor or someone passing by who called 911 allowing them to quickly locate Lennon inside.