FRAMINGHAM (AP) — The judge’s daughter at the center of a report-altering scandal that led to the resignation of the top two officers of the Massachusetts State Police has appeared in court on heroin possession charges.
Alli Bibaud admitted to sufficient facts for a guilty finding Friday and was sentenced to six months’ probation. The charge relates to a traffic stop last May, and not a crash in November that sparked the state police shake-up.
In the November case, two troopers involved in her arrest alleged in lawsuits they were ordered by superiors to alter their crash report.
She was sentenced to 14 months of probation on a drunken driving charge, but drugged driving charges remain pending.
Her lawyer said Friday she’s been sober for three months and is focused on recovery.
