BOSTON (CBS) – At Ermont on Tuesday, a medical marijuana dispensary in Quincy, they had a sign on the door, telling patients they could only buy with cash. The company’s bank has pulled the plug on debit transactions. “The banks are running scared,” said Greg Parquette, who uses marijuana for neuropathy in his legs.
U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions has reiterated his stance that marijuana use is still illegal, according to federal law and that there are “no safe havens.”
Eight states, including Massachusetts, have legalized recreational marijuana use and Massachusetts has had medical marijuana use since 2012.
But now, there’s confusion and some fear among the medical marijuana patients buying products at Ermont. “I have spinal stenosis,” said one woman. “This pot relaxes me, it takes away the pain. What will I do if the feds start arresting people?”
And caught in the middle is Massachusetts law enforcement.
“Really what we’re going to need is some robust discussion between the federal officials and the state officials,” says Chief John Carmichael, who’s on the Cannabis Advisory Board.
Commercial marijuana shops are expected to open in Massachusetts in July.