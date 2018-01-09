BOSTON (AP) — Gov. Charlie Baker says he’s hoping to talk with the top federal prosecutor in Massachusetts about efforts to create a regulated marijuana market in the state.
The Republican governor said Tuesday that U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling should instead use his limited resources to focus on the street drugs — in particular the powerful opioid fentanyl — that have been killing people every day in Massachusetts.
Lelling said in a statement Monday that while he understood the desire for guidance on the federal approach to the state’s voter-approved recreational marijuana law, he “cannot provide assurances that certain categories of participants in the state-level marijuana trade will be immune from federal prosecution.”
Also Tuesday, the state Cannabis Control Commission met to continue to write regulations so marijuana shops can open by July.
So you are saying that the Attorney General should ignore the laws of the US? Gov. Baker needs to be talking to congress to change the laws on pot. The job of the AG is to make sure that the laws of the US are followed.