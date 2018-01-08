BARNSTABLE (CBS) — The woman accused of leaving the scene of a car crash that killed a man in Barnstable is headed to court on Monday.
Sarah Hunt, 33, turned herself in on Saturday afternoon after the Friday night crash. She is scheduled to be arraigned in Barnstable District Court.
Police said 62-year-old John Pina was hit and killed while crossing Route 28 in Centerville near the Bell Tower Mall on Friday night.
“I am deeply saddened to receive horrible news that my Uncle John was taken far too soon,” said family member Melinda Gutierrez. “He was a humble loving man. He walked or biked everywhere… What is the most painful thing the individual driving left him there. That is something I would never understand. You just don’t leave a fellow human being clearly needing assistance fighting for their life. I pray justice is served. A life was taken tragically far too soon.”
According to police, Hunt got out of her car, checked on Pina, then got back in and drove away.
She had been released on personal recognizance after she was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol.