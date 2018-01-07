BARNSTABLE (CBS) – A woman turned herself into police in connection to a hit-and-run in Barnstable that killed a 62-year-old man.
John Pina was hit and killed while crossing Route 28 in Centerville near the Bell Tower Mall on Friday night.
Police were looking for a woman who they say got out of her car after striking Pina. She allegedly checked on Pina, got back behind the wheel and drove away.
On Saturday afternoon, police say 33-year-old Sarah Hunt came to the station and admitted to leaving the scene after hitting Pina.
Barnstable Police recovered her 2000 Toyota Camry from the garage at Hunt’s home.
Hunt was charged with motor vehicle homicide, leaving the scene of an accident, and operating a motor vehicle with an open container of alcohol.
She was released on personal recognizance and is scheduled to be arraigned Monday in Barnstable District Court.