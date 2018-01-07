Filed Under:Boston Medical Center, Local TV

BOSTON (CBS) – The freezing cold temperatures caused quite the inconvenience at Boston Medical Center over the weekend.

The hospital said a pipe froze and burst at about 10 p.m. Saturday as temperatures dipped to below zero in the city.

Sub-Zero Temperatures: Who Was The Coldest?

Flooding from the burst pipe impacted several floors, BMC said in a statement. Impacted floors included the NICU, and the labor and delivery areas.

bmc pipe Expectant Moms Transferred After Frozen Pipe Bursts At Boston Medical Center

Crews respond to a burst frozen pipe at Boston Medical Center Saturday night (WBZ-TV).

As a result, six expectant mothers had to be transferred to other hospitals in the area as a precaution.

“Other patients in affected areas have been moved internally as needed and we have maintained safe, high quality care for all patients,” BMC said in a statement. “We appreciate the support we have received from other hospitals who have taken our patients.”

