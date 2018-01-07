BOSTON (CBS) – The freezing cold temperatures caused quite the inconvenience at Boston Medical Center over the weekend.
The hospital said a pipe froze and burst at about 10 p.m. Saturday as temperatures dipped to below zero in the city.
Flooding from the burst pipe impacted several floors, BMC said in a statement. Impacted floors included the NICU, and the labor and delivery areas.
As a result, six expectant mothers had to be transferred to other hospitals in the area as a precaution.
“Other patients in affected areas have been moved internally as needed and we have maintained safe, high quality care for all patients,” BMC said in a statement. “We appreciate the support we have received from other hospitals who have taken our patients.”