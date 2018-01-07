WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
BOSTON (CBS) — At -2 degrees Sunday morning, Boston tied the record set in 1896 for lowest temperature ever recorded on January 7. The coldest spot in all of Massachusetts was Chicopee with a low of -21, the National Weather Service said.

Here’s a roundup of sub-zero temperatures around the state Sunday morning from the National Weather Service in Boston and Rob Macedo, the SKYWARN Coordinator for the National Weather Service in Taunton. These are the actual temperatures, not wind chills.

Franklin County:
Greenfield, MA: -9
Deerfield, MA: -12
Shutesbury, MA: -11
Gill, MA: -16

Worcester County:
Athol, MA: -18
Ashburnham, MA: -10
Fitchburg, MA: -8
Brookfield, MA: -7
Jefferson, MA: -9
Sterling, MA: -8
Holden, MA: -8
Shirley, MA: -13
Royalston, MA: -14
Boylston, MA: -7
Mendon, MA: -4
Auburn, MA: -9
Northboro, MA: -8
Webster, MA: -6
Milford, MA: -8
Shrewsbury, MA: -9
Charlton, MA: -8
Sutton, MA: -10
North Grafton, MA: -7
Worcester, MA: -9
Westborough, MA: -6

Middlesex County:
Concord, MA: -8
Carlisle, MA: -11
Chelmsford, MA: -12
Weston, MA: -6
Dunstable, MA: -12
Lowell, MA: -5
Framingham, MA: -6
Westford, MA: -5
Marlboorugh, MA: -5
Tewksbury, MA: -9
Wayland, MA: -5
Stow, MA: -7
Hopkinton, MA: -5
Cambridge, MA: -5
Waltham, MA: -3
Watertown, MA: -3
Melrose, MA: -1
Woburn, MA: -8
Medford, MA: -2
Lexington, MA: -7
Newton, MA: -5
Townsend, MA: -14
Ashby, MA: -7
Shirley, MA: -16

Essex County:
Methuen, MA: -7
Boxford, MA: -5
Bradford, MA: -6
Lawrence, MA: -4
Topsfield, MA: -5
West Nebury, MA: -6
Haverhill, MA: -11
Merrimac, MA: -6
Peabody, MA: -5
Lynn, MA: -4
Newburyport, MA: -2
Salisbury, MA: -5
Ipswich, MA: -5
Danvers, MA: -2

Hampshire County:
Goshen, MA: -11
Huntington, MA: -5
South Amherst, MA: -15
Belchertown, MA: -21
Ware, MA: -18
Northampton, MA: -9

Hampden County:
West Springfield,MA: -9
East Longmeadow, MA: -11
Palmer, MA: -18
Chicopee, MA -21
Springfield, MA: -10
Holyoke, MA: -11

Norfolk County:
Dedham, MA: -6
Walpole, MA: -7
Millis, MA: -8
Foxborough, MA: -5
Norwood, MA: -6
Randolph, MA: -4
Wellesley, MA: -3
Sharon, MA: -8
Franklin, MA: -8
Bellingham, MA: -8
Wrentham, MA: -6
Plainville, MA: -5
Milton, MA – Blue Hill (non-asos): -8
Canton, MA: -5

Suffolk County:
Winthrop, MA: -2
Boston, MA: -2

Bristol County:
Swansea, MA: -5
Taunton, MA: -4
Attleboro, MA: -4
Dighton, MA: -2
Mansfield, MA: -3
Norton, MA: -3
New Bedord, MA: -3
Fairhaven, MA: -1
Fall River, MA: -2
Acushnet, MA: -2

Plymouth County:
West Bridgewater, MA: -3
Abington, MA: -3
Pembroke, MA: -3
Hingham, MA: -3
Hanson, MA: -2
Hanover, MA: -3
Brockton, MA: -4
Marshfield, MA: -4
Duxbury, MA: -3
Plymouth, MA: -3
Marion, MA: -2
Wareham, MA: -3

Barnstable County:
Mashpee, MA: -2
Forestdale, MA: -2

