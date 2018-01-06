BARNSTABLE (CBS) – Police are searching for a woman who stopped to check on a man she struck and killed before fleeing the scene in Barnstable on Friday.
Just before 8 p.m., police received multiple 911 calls about a man lying in the road on Route 28 in Centerville, near the Bell Tower Mall.
A 62-year-old man was taken to Cape Cod Hospital but pronounced dead.
Police are looking for a Toyota sedan, light in color, that likely has sustained damage to its grill and may have hood or windshield damage.
The woman who was diving is describes as in her late 20s or early 30s with black hair. She was wearing blue jeans, a light colored coat and smokes cigarettes.
Witnesses say the woman got out of her car, checked on the victim, then drove away.
Anyone with information is asked to call Barnstable Police.