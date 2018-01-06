BARNSTABLE (CBS) – It’s been days since a blizzard stormed through New England. But some drivers still haven’t cleared snow and ice from their vehicles.
Keller @ Large: Many Drivers Fail The Snow Brush Test
Bridgewater Police shared a photo with at least a foot of snow across its roof.
In a tweet, police reminded drivers that it is a $40 fine for the dangerous violation.
Bedford, N.H. said a car windshield was shattered due a driver who didn’t remove snow and ice.
A 17-year-old was driving on Interstate 293 North near Manchester when a piece of snow and ice flew off another driver’s car and landed on his windshield.
“I am sure that most of us have had some near misses (at the very least) and that was enough to scare the living daylights out of us. It is the law, folks!,” Bedford Police said.