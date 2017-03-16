Keller @ Large: Many Drivers Fail The Snow Brush Test

BOSTON (CBS) – I promise you this will be the last time I talk about this until I absolutely have to again, but I wanted to share some of the more curious feedback to my crusade against the repugnant local custom of leaving piles of snow and ice on your vehicle after a storm.

Most of you hate it just as much as I do.

But not all.

One guy on Twitter writes of the scofflaws: “Can’t blame them in this storm. Frozen solid.”

“Can’t blame them”? Yes we can.

Related: Police Remind Drivers To Clear Snow From Cars

Even if you inexplicably didn’t realize we were heading into the deep freeze, there were plenty of folks who still found a way to remove the bulk of the problem Wednesday morning.

For the rest? No excuse.

Related: State Police Say ‘Don’t Be This Guy’

And that enabling tweet was nothing compared to an e-mail I got from a usually-thoughtful listener, who wrote of the scofflaws: “I’m sure they don’t want to damage their car by chipping away at it. Sometimes the bureaucrats have to bend to accommodate unusual conditions. As we all know, one size does not fit all.”

Really?

By that logic, the next time I’m in a rush to get home after a long day, maybe I’ll just blow through those red lights. Who does the DPW think they are trying to cramp my style?

The point is, there are certain obligations we all have as citizens that are non-negotiable.

You have to pay taxes, unless you’re very rich.

You have to shovel your sidewalk.

And you have to make sure you’re not a hazard to others on the road.

To pretend otherwise is more than a trip to fantasyland by the clueless.

It’s downright scary.

Listen to Jon’s commentary: