WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | ClosingsForecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Share Photos
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:Boston, CBS Boston, Centro, Holidays, Massachusetts, Nova, Puerto Rico, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo

January 6, 2018
A special edition of our traditional “Help for the Holidays” segment, where we feature a non-profit organization that has done a great job offering much needed services to our community all year round. Now, this is actually our turn to make a difference, by helping them so they can continue helping others. This week we are featuring the Puerto Rican Festival of MA, an organization that has really made a difference in the lives of hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with their Vice President and Communications Director Greg Molina. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
HELP FOR THE HOLIDAYS
Puerto Rican Festival of MA
Boston Strong
For Puerto Rico and Friends
FB: BostonForPR
www.puertoricanfestivalofma.org
puertoricanfestivalofma@gmail.com
 
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

For information on this and other Centro stories, visit our website www.cbsboston.com/centro

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch