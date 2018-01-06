January 6, 2018
A special edition of our traditional “Help for the Holidays” segment, where we feature a non-profit organization that has done a great job offering much needed services to our community all year round. Now, this is actually our turn to make a difference, by helping them so they can continue helping others. This week we are featuring the Puerto Rican Festival of MA, an organization that has really made a difference in the lives of hurricane victims in Puerto Rico. WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with their Vice President and Communications Director Greg Molina. Tune in!
