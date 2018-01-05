BOSTON (CBS) – Thursday’s blizzard led to flooding issues in Boston, and Mayor Marty Walsh said residents were not expecting the rising waters that arrived in several city neighborhoods.
“It caught a lot of neighborhoods by surprise,” Walsh told WBZ-TV.
High tide brought flood waters onto roads in several parts of Boston, including Seaport Blvd., Causeway Street, the Aquarium T Stop and others.
Firefighters were able to rescue a man from his stranded car and carry him away from a flooded area of Neponset Circle in Dorchester.
“It did some damage, but we were able to handle it where we didn’t have to evacuate anyone,” said Walsh.
The mayor added that Department of Public Works crews removed about 100 trailers of snow and ice, and the plan is to continue clearing roads Friday before temperatures plummet for the weekend.
Boston’s parking ban will be lifted at 5 p.m.
“We’re going to be out there today assessing every street and making sure we continue to remove and do the work we have to do,” said Walsh.