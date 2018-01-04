BOSTON (CBS) — Police in multiple communities across the state are closing roads and responding to stranded drivers due to flooding in the middle of Thursday’s storm.

Quincy officials warned drivers to never head into flooded waters.

They said Newport Ave. Extension and East Squantum Street have been closed after reports of multiple stuck cars.

According to the Quincy Police Capt. John Dougan, some streets have over four feet of water on them. Hopefully, water levels will decrease when the tide goes down.

He asked anyone concerned about their cars to not check them, but to call police.

Massachusetts State Police also tweeted that Seaport Boulevard and Northern Avenue are “temporarily impassable.” Coastway Street, Milk Street, and Atlantic Avenue in Boston is also closed.

Firefighters in Neponset Circle carried a man away from his car after he became trapped in a flooded area.

Flooding on Plum Island has forced a few evacuations as well. The causeway there is shut down because of the water.

Dyke Rd, Marshfield. Police rescued driver from this car. pic.twitter.com/LwzaoEPXwM — David Robichaud (@RobiWBZ) January 4, 2018

In Marshfield, Dyke Road, Beach Street and Island Street are completely flooded as well.

The Duxbury Fire Department said they were responding to multiple water rescues just after noon.

Revere Police have closed North Shore Road from Revere Street to the General Edwards Bridge.

The Saugus River swelled and flooded areas of Lynn as well.

From @PamelaWBZ4 Our #WBZ crew is safe in #Scituate.

-Oceanside 10th to 1st flooded

-seawall breach near Oceanside Inn

-Jericho Rd flooded thru intersection of Hatherly

-Front St flooded (downtown) around Riva Restaurant, ice chunks pushed downtown

-National Guard assisting — Terry Eliasen (@TerryWBZ) January 4, 2018

Salem, Plymouth, Milton, and Eastham have all reported flooding.

In Scituate, waves have crashed over and breached the seawall causing large amounts of flooding near the Oceanside Inn.