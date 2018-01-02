WORCESTER (CBS) – A man accused of killing his own mother in Worcester last weekend is now being held without bail.

John Madulka, 26, was arraigned on a murder charge Tuesday in Worcester County Court in the death of his 56-year-old mother on December 30.

Police found her dead in her Bailey Street home Saturday night, from what they called “direct trauma.”

According to court documents released Tuesday, John Madulka confessed he’d been thinking about killing his mother, before he hit her in the head with a “metal staff” ten times and then stabbed her in the chest with a kitchen knife. He then called his father and said he murdered his mother in their house, according to investigators.

John Madulka was tracked down outside a nearby Dunkin Donuts and arrested a short time later.

On Tuesday, a court psychiatrist claimed Madulka has been suffering from schizophrenia for years and has not been taking his medication.

The judge sent Madulka to Bridgewater State Hospital for a mental health evaluation.

He’s due back in court January 19.

Madulka’s father owns a well-known ice cream shop in town. He said nothing on his way out of court Tuesday. He is divorced from the victim.