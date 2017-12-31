James Harrison: Performance In Patriots Debut Part Of 'God's Plan'From the outside, it appears to have been a tumultuous week for James Harrison. But the veteran linebacker was pretty relaxed on Sunday.

Four Ups, Four Downs From Patriots' Week 17 Win Vs. JetsThe Patriots did what was necessary on Sunday to beat the Jets. Here are the Four Ups and Four Downs from the game.

Patriots Team Grades: Home-Field Advantage Clinched After Patriots' Impressive Rout Of NY JetsWith something still on the line to play for, the New England Patriots had many of their best players on the field for the season finale against the New York Jets. Before too long, the Pats were up, some starters were sitting, and home-field advantage was totally locked up.

Tom Brady Puts Finishing Touches On MVP SeasonThe 40-year-old quarterback of the New England Patriots capped off his 2017 campaign with a modest showing against the Jets, and it will be enough to win his third NFL MVP.