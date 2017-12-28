WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
BOSTON (CBS) – There was an emotional reunion in Boston Thursday as emergency rescuers met the man they saved on Thanksgiving.

The man, who asked to remain anonymous, had a heart attack while running a “Turkey Trot” in Franklin Park.

On Thursday he met with the EMS team that rescued him.

“It was a horrible thing to happen but if it had to happen, it could not have been under better circumstances. I feel incredibly, incredibly grateful,” the man said. “They saved my life, if they had not been there, I would not be having this conversation.”

The man was almost to the finish line when he says he suddenly got very dizzy and collapsed. Bystanders jumped into action and performed CPR until the ambulance arrived.

The man brought rescuers baked goods and chocolates to show his thanks.

