Runner Saved By Good Samaritans, Boston EMS

Filed Under: Boston EMS, cardiac arrest, CPR, Mike LaCrosse

BOSTON (CBS) — Several Good Samaritans are being credited with saving a life after a man went into cardiac arrest during a 5K race in Franklin Park on Thursday.

“They absolutely helped to save a life. What they did was buy the body time to allow our people to get there to do more advanced care,” said Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Susan Schiller.

Boston EMS were staging at the park for the turkey trot and arrived to assist within minutes. An AED was out within 60 seconds and they shocked the victim three times restarting his heart.

shocker Runner Saved By Good Samaritans, Boston EMS

AED (WBZ-TV)

The victim was awake and talking while he was being taken to the hospital.

“What better Thanksgiving to go home to your family, what better way to spend a holiday,” said Schiller.

ems Runner Saved By Good Samaritans, Boston EMS

Boston EMS Deputy Superintendent Susan Schiller (WBZ-TV)

She said even if you haven’t taken a CPR class, simple chest compression make all the difference.

“Right on the sternum, push hard, push fast and we will arrive quickly and take over for you,” said Schiller.

“They were doing CPR when we arrived, which is what we always want to see.”

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch