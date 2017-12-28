WEATHER ALERT: Dangerous Cold | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App
NAHANT (CBS) – More than 200 customers in Nahant lost electricity late Thursday morning in the sub-zero wind chills.

A truck appeared to have taken down a power line in the Little Nahant section of town.

Police said the damage is “extensive” and that it will take “several hours to re-establish power.”

nahant2 Hundreds Lose Power In Nahant In Bitter Cold

A National Grid crew was called in to repair the damaged power line in Little Nahant. (WBZ-TV)

A temporary shelter has been opened at the Johnson School.

If you need help getting there, you can call police at 781-581-1212.

An underground fire in Beverly knocked out power for several hundred residents there on Thursday morning as well.

