NAHANT (CBS) – More than 200 customers in Nahant lost electricity late Thursday morning in the sub-zero wind chills.
A truck appeared to have taken down a power line in the Little Nahant section of town.
Police said the damage is “extensive” and that it will take “several hours to re-establish power.”
A temporary shelter has been opened at the Johnson School.
If you need help getting there, you can call police at 781-581-1212.
An underground fire in Beverly knocked out power for several hundred residents there on Thursday morning as well.