BEVERLY (CBS) – An underground fire in Beverly knocked out power for several hundred residents and is impacting phone lines at City Hall and the fire department.

Around 7:30 a.m on Thursday. a transformer caught fire on Cabot Street.

Beverly firefighters extinguish an underground fire. (WBZ-TV)

Power is out for about 730 customers.

Because City Hall and Beverly Fire Department phone lines are down, anyone with a a potential emergency is asked to call 911.

Power is likely to be out until Thursday afternoon.

Due to frigid temperatures in the area, a shelter and nearby churches are open for anyone without power who needs to keep warm.

