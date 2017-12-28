BEVERLY (CBS) – An underground fire in Beverly knocked out power for several hundred residents and is impacting phone lines at City Hall and the fire department.
Around 7:30 a.m on Thursday. a transformer caught fire on Cabot Street.
Power is out for about 730 customers.
Because City Hall and Beverly Fire Department phone lines are down, anyone with a a potential emergency is asked to call 911.
Power is likely to be out until Thursday afternoon.
Due to frigid temperatures in the area, a shelter and nearby churches are open for anyone without power who needs to keep warm.