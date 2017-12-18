Filed Under:cape cod potato chips, Local TV

BARNSTABLE (CBS/AP) – One of the Bay State’s signature snack foods is getting a new owner.

Campbell Soup will spend $4.87 billion in cash to acquire Snyder’s-Lance, gorging on a snack market that has grown increasingly competitive.

Snyder’s-Lance, based in Charlotte, North Carolina, makes pretzels and chips. Its most well-known brands include Snyder’s of Hanover, Kettle Brand and Pop Secret, as well as Cape Cod Potato Chips.

cape cod potato chips Campbell Soup Will Be The New Owner Of Cape Cod Potato Chips

(Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Vulture Festival)

Earlier this year, Snyder’s-Lance announced it would be investing $20 million in Cape Cod Potato Chips’ Barnstable Factory. Snyder’s-Lance had considered moving production out of Massachusetts but instead decided it would add to the size of its facility and upgrade the tour for visitors.

The Cape Cod Potato Chip factory has been open for tours since 1985.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch