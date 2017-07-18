Cape Cod Potato Chips Will Keep Production On Cape Cod

BARNSTABLE (CBS) – One of the best known snacks made in Massachusetts is staying in-state.
The Cape Cod Times reports that Cape Cod Potato Chips maker Snyder’s-Lance is investing $20 million in its aging and cramped Barnstable factory.
Snyder’s-Lance was considering moving production out of the Bay State but will instead add to the size of its facility and upgrade the tour for visitors.
“Obviously, keeping Cape Cod chips right here on Cape Cod and in Barnstable is a win-win for everybody,” Barnstable Town Council John Flores told the newspaper.
The Cape Cod Potato Chip factory has been open for tours since 1985. The expansion project still needs to be approved by town officials.