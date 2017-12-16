Filed Under:Boston Schools, Local TV, School Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public School officials are now reconsidering changes to start times after backlash from parents.

The reconsideration comes after a huge public outcry from parents who argue the new times would have a damaging impact on their children and their own scheduled.

school Officials Reconsidering Changes To Boston School Start Times

Boston parents protest new school start times at School Committee meeting (WBZ-TV)

Under the new plan, high school students would start the day later.

But some elementary school students would start much earlier in order to get out earlier.

A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology collaborated with Boston Public School officials to craft the plan.

