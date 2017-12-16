BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public School officials are now reconsidering changes to start times after backlash from parents.
The reconsideration comes after a huge public outcry from parents who argue the new times would have a damaging impact on their children and their own scheduled.
Under the new plan, high school students would start the day later.
But some elementary school students would start much earlier in order to get out earlier.
A team from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology collaborated with Boston Public School officials to craft the plan.