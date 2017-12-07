Filed Under:Boston Public Schools, Local TV, Nick Giovanni, School Start Times

BOSTON (CBS) – Boston Public School officials worked into the overnight hours, turning to Massachusetts Institute of Technology researchers for assistance as they complete work on new start and end times that will be put into place for next year.

The new schedules for the high school and elementary level are expected to be announced on Thursday.

Boston Public School and MIT officials worked late into the night to finalize school start times. (Image Credit: Boston Public Schools)

Boston’s school committee voted unanimously on Wednesday in favor of changing the start and end times, which date back to 1990.

“This is something no one thought was possible,” said Superintendent of Schools Tommy Chang, adding he is “excited about what will come out.”

Dr. Tommy Chang. (WBZ-TV)

With the change, high school start times are expected to be later than 8 a.m., allowing students to sleep in. Elementary school students will have earlier dismissal times so they can get home before rush hour and before it gets dark.

“Based on initial scenariors we’ve run, we can get upwards of 80 percent of high school to start after 8 a.m. That’s what the community has asked for. I think we can pull it off,” said Chang.

