BOSTON (CBS) — A third young man has been charged in connection with the death of a 21-year-0ld in Boston on Sunday.

Demetrius Cast, 20, of Everett, is charged with armed robbery and other offenses. He is expected to be arraigned from his hospital bed at Mass General Hospital Wednesday afternoon.

He is the third person facing charges in Duncan Ketter‘s death, who, police said was shot in a car and dumped in the street.

Thorus O’Brien, 18, of Brockton, was arrested Monday and charged with murder, armed robbery, and unlawfully carrying a loaded firearm.

O’Brien was ordered held without bail at his arraignment Tuesday in East Boston Municipal Court.

A 16-year-old who has not been identified was also charged with armed robbery in the same incident.

Prosecutors alleged Ketter and a woman were brought into a car by the teen where O’Brien was hiding in the back.

“O’Brien allegedly revealed himself as the vehicle was in motion, producing a firearm and demanding marijuana from the woman and Ketter. When he met with verbal resistance, O’Brien allegedly fired, fatally injuring Ketter. The group allegedly threw Ketter and the woman from the vehicle onto the street,” said Suffolk County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jake Wark said in a statement.