BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have made an arrest in the death of man investigators think was shot in a vehicle and dumped in the street.

Police say 18-year-old Thorus O’Brien, of Brockton, was arrested Monday in connection with the death Sunday of Duncan Ketter.

O’Brien faces arraignment Tuesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in East Boston just before 5 p.m. Sunday found the 21-year-old Ketter suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Boston man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not disclosed a motive.

Police Commissioner William Evans says it does not appear to be a random shooting.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)