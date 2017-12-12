WEATHER ALERT: Morning Commute Snow | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Duncan Ketter, East Boston Shooting, Local TV, Thorus O'Brien

BOSTON (AP) — Boston police have made an arrest in the death of man investigators think was shot in a vehicle and dumped in the street.

Police say 18-year-old Thorus O’Brien, of Brockton, was arrested Monday in connection with the death Sunday of Duncan Ketter.

O’Brien faces arraignment Tuesday. It could not immediately be determined if he has a lawyer.

Officers responding to reports of a shooting in East Boston just before 5 p.m. Sunday found the 21-year-old Ketter suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The Boston man was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. Police have not disclosed a motive.

Police Commissioner William Evans says it does not appear to be a random shooting.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch