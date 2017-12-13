BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots are expected to make a handful of roster moves on Wednesday, a process that reportedly started with the release of linebacker Jonathan Freeny.

Freeny’s second stint with the Patriots lasted just one game, as the team has cut the veteran according to Mark Daniels of the Providence Journal. Freeny was brought back for New England’s Week 14 loss in Miami, providing some depth at the position with Kyle Van Noy sidelined with a calf injury, and finished with a pair of tackles against the Dolphins.

His release could be a sign that Van Noy is ready to return against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday.

That’s one of at least two roster moves that New England is expected to make this week. They’ll need to free up at least two spots to make room for Rob Gronkowski, returning from his one-game suspension, and wide receiver Kenny Britt, who reportedly signed a two-year deal with the Patriots on Tuesday.

There’s the potential for another roster move, with defensive tackle Alan Branch’s status unknown leading up to Sunday’s pivotal matchup in Pittsburgh. Branch, a key cog along the defensive line, left Monday night’s game with a knee injury. If signs point to him missing Sunday’s matchup, New England could bring back recently released lineman Ricky Jean Francois, who was spotting on a flight to Boston on Tuesday according to the Boston Globe’s Nora Princiotti. Jean Francois was signed in early November but was released by the Patriots on December 2.

