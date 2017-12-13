BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offensive line lost a key piece on Wednesday, as Marcus Cannon’s season officially came to an end.

The right tackle was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, as one of a series of roster transactions by the Patriots.

Cannon, 29, has missed six games due to injury this season, as he’s dealt with an ankle injury. Cannon was rated as the best right tackle in football in 2016, and though he was not able to fully replicate that performance during his time on the field in 2017, he still did a steady job anchoring the right side of the line.

In Cannon’s absence, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming have filled in.

Cannon started the first two games of the year, missed Week 3, returned to play in Weeks 4-8, but has not played since.

In the team’s release about Cannon’s move to IR, the Patriots also announced the signing of Kenny Britt and Ricky Jean Francois. The team also announced the release of Jonathan Freeny and Bernard Reedy.