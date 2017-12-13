WEATHER ALERT: Damaging Wind Gusts Possible | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
Filed Under:Injured Reserve, Local TV, Marcus Cannon, New England Patriots, NFL, Sports News

BOSTON (CBS) — The Patriots’ offensive line lost a key piece on Wednesday, as Marcus Cannon’s season officially came to an end.

The right tackle was placed on injured reserve on Wednesday, as one of a series of roster transactions by the Patriots.

Cannon, 29, has missed six games due to injury this season, as he’s dealt with an ankle injury. Cannon was rated as the best right tackle in football in 2016, and though he was not able to fully replicate that performance during his time on the field in 2017, he still did a steady job anchoring the right side of the line.

In Cannon’s absence, LaAdrian Waddle and Cameron Fleming have filled in.

Cannon started the first two games of the year, missed Week 3, returned to play in Weeks 4-8, but has not played since.

In the team’s release about Cannon’s move to IR, the Patriots also announced the signing of Kenny Britt and Ricky Jean Francois. The team also announced the release of Jonathan Freeny and Bernard Reedy.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch