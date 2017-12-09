December 9, 2017
Get your dancing shoes ready for New England’s biggest Latino holiday party! El Jolgorio Navideño 2017 will be taking place on Saturday, December 16 at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel, featuring legendary Latin music artist Paquito Guzman. This event supports UMass Boston’s Talented and Gifted students program better known as TAG.
On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks about this year’s celebration and how you can be part of it, with TAG Association treasurer Jose Lopez and 2017 !Pa’lante! Youth Award recipient Jhadley Sanchez. Tune in!
FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Jolgorio Navideño 2017
Westin Boston Waterfront
Paquito Guzman
Saturday, December 16
(617) 564-0787
www.jolgorio.org
info@jolgorio.org
