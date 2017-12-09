WEATHER ALERT: Plowable Arrives Saturday | Forecast | BlogRadar | Weather App | Closings
By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under:CBS Boston, Centro, Jolgorio, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, TAG, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

December 9, 2017
Get your dancing shoes ready for New England’s biggest Latino holiday party!  El Jolgorio Navideño 2017 will be taking place on Saturday, December 16 at the Westin Boston Waterfront Hotel, featuring legendary Latin music artist Paquito Guzman. This event supports UMass Boston’s Talented and Gifted students program better known as TAG.

wbz tvs yadires nova salcedo with jose lopez and jhadley sanchez dec 2017 1 Centro: Jolgorio Navideño 2017 – New Englands Biggest Latino Holiday Party

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks about this year’s celebration and how you can be part of it, with TAG Association treasurer Jose Lopez and 2017 !Pa’lante! Youth Award recipient Jhadley Sanchez. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Jolgorio Navideño 2017
Westin Boston Waterfront
Paquito Guzman
Saturday, December 16
(617) 564-0787
www.jolgorio.org
info@jolgorio.org
 
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch