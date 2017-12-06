BOSTON (CBS) — Tuukka Rask will be back starting in goal and winger Jake DeBrusk will be a game-time decision for the Bruins on Thursday against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden. DeBrusk was a full participant in Wednesday’s practice at Warrior Ice Arena.

The B’s returned home after a 5-3 loss in Nashville on Monday to prepare for Thursday’s very winnable contest. The Coyotes are 7-18-5 and last in the Western Conference with 19 points on the season.

Here’s what else to know about the Bruins ahead of the game against the Coyotes:

— Rask enters Thursday with a career 9-1 record against the Coyotes, including a 1.60 goals against average and .941 save percentage. His one loss was in the 2010-11 season opener in Prague. Rask stopped 22 of 23 shots in his last start against the Coyotes in a 4-1 win last Feb. 28.

— One Coyotes player who demands attention from the Bruins is rookie forward Clayton Keller, a former teammate of Charlie McAvoy at Boston University and the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft. He’s off to a strong start in his first NHL season, leading the Coyotes with 11 goals and 23 points in 30 games. But the 19-year-old is also playing a role in Arizona’s league-worst 104 goals allowed, carrying a minus-17 rating as of Wednesday.

— Torey Krug and Ryan Spooner were both absent from Wednesday’s practice. Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Krug was just taking a maintenance day, while Spooner is still fighting through a lower-body injury that the team is “re-evaluating”. They’ll see how Spooner feels tomorrow.

— Defenseman Adam McQuaid is “more likely for next week” according to Cassidy, as he nears the end of his recovery from a broken right fibula suffered on Oct. 19 against the Canucks.

#NHLBruins head coach Bruce Cassidy provides the latest updates on Torey Krug, Ryan Spooner, and Jake DeBrusk: pic.twitter.com/fHZK1DX5dw — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) December 6, 2017

