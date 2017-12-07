BOSTON (CBS) — The Bruins have placed Ryan Spooner on injured reserve in order to make room for the returning Jake DeBrusk on Thursday night against the Arizona Coyotes at TD Garden.

Spooner has been battling a lower body injury at least since returning from a groin tear on Nov 22. He missed 14 games before coming back and scoring three points in five games post-recovery. After re-evaluating the injury on Wednesday, the team decided that putting him back on IR is the best course of action to ensure a full recovery.

DeBrusk, meanwhile, makes his return to the lineup after scoring six points in five games prior to his injury. The 21-year-old rookie winger has five goals and 12 points in 21 games so far.

Moving Spooner to IR makes the Bruins’ roster decisions easier for the time being. In light of the improved play of young players like Danton Heinen, other forwards could be at risk of being demoted or even waived.

Beleaguered winger Matt Beleskey has been speculated as a possibility to be put on waivers in order to make room for DeBrusk on the roster. Beleskey is a healthy scratch on Thursday and has gotten that designation in eight of the last nine games.