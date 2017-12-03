Family Seeks Closure Weeks After Nurse Killed In Unsolved Hit And Run

LEICESTER (CBS) – Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil Sunday night in Leicester, mourning the death of 54-year old Lisa Germain, who was killed in a hit-and-run over a month ago in East Brookfield.

Germain braved a stormy October night to meet friends for some blues music at a tavern when she was hit by a car and killed while walking near the bar.

The crash happened on Route 9 in East Brookfield.

The driver did not, stop – leaving the victim’s family and police with many unanswered questions.

In an emotional plea, Germain’s daughter said she hopes the person who killed her mother does the right thing, and turns themselves in.

“There’s nothing we can do to get her back, but they made a decision when they left that night and now they need to own that decision,” said Erica Paradis. “And find it in their heart to give me and my family some information and some closure.”

Dozens of people attended a candlelight vigil in memory of Lisa Germain. They’re begging the driver who hit and killed the Worcester mother to come forward. @cbsboston pic.twitter.com/5uOA5G6iSC — Tiffany Chan (@TiffanyChanWBZ) December 4, 2017

Germain was a breast cancer survivor and a nurse in Worcester who truly loved helping people.

Anyone who has information on this hit-and-run is asked to come forward.

Police recently released a photo of a car now believed to have been involved in the crash.

“It has been the worst month of my life. I can’t imagine the rest of my life. I just feel like I’ll always feel this sad,” said Paradis.