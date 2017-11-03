‘Don’t Be A Coward’: Driver Urged To Come Forward In Fatal Hit-And-Run

EAST BROOKFIELD (CBS) – Police are looking to the public for help in identifying two vehicles of interest in a fatal hit-and-run pedestrian crash that killed a Worcester mother.

Lisa Germain, 54, was struck and killed while crossing the street about 6 p.m. Sunday, by a passing vehicle traveling west on Route 9, authorities said.

The crash occurred in downtown East Brookfield near Dunny’s Tavern. Two vehicles, a sport utility vehicle and a pickup truck, were identified from surveillance videos along Route 9.

“These two vehicles were in the immediate area when it occurred,” said East Brookfield Police Chief William Cournoyer. “They were either involved or at least witnessed it. We’d like these people to come forward so we could question them.”

Germain, a mother of one, worked as a nurse for Metro West Medical Center in Framingham, where her friends and colleagues are mourning her sudden loss.

“We are deeply saddened by the loss of Lisa Germain,” Metro West Medical Center spokeswoman Jeanne Henson said in an e-mail. “She was a great friend, mentor and team member. She will be deeply missed by everyone at MetroWest. Our hearts are with her family during this difficult time.”

Those who saw the crash happen are also hoping for answers.

“If you were drinking face up to it. If you were on the text, face up to it. We need some closure for that poor lady’s daughter,” said Diane Mossa, who lives down the street from the scene.

Germain’s daughter says knowing what happened would help her family cope. Lisa Germain survived breast cancer, and as a nurse, she spent decades helping others.

Sunday she braved a stormy night to meet friends for some blues music at the tavern.

“With the visibility the way it was and the amount of traffic, there’s a good chance whoever hit her may not realize they hit a person,” said Cournoyer.

A memorial Mass is planned for Saturday.

Investigators are asking for anyone with more information, or anyone who was traveling on Route 9 through East Brookfield at the time of the crash, to call State Police at 508-867-1170.

“It’s something that could happen to any of us. But don’t be a coward,” said Mossa.