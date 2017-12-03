Senate President’s Husband Accused Of Sending Unsolicited Nude Photo

BOSTON (CBS) – New allegations have surfaced against Massachusetts Senate President Stan Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner.

Mass Live reports Hefner is accused of sending an unsolicited nude photo to someone who works in state politics.

The picture was reportedly sent in a text message earlier this year.

This new claim follows allegations by four men that Hefner sexually assaulted them in incidents over the last several years.

Those men say they didn’t report it at the time for fear of a backlash from Rosenberg.

On Monday, lawmakers will begin the process of starting an independent investigation into those claims.

Rosenberg has recused himself and won’t be involved in the investigation.

Rosenberg said at a Friday press conference that Hefner will soon begin in-patient treatment for alcoholism.

