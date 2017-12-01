Senate President Backs Probe Of Husband’s Alleged Sex Assaults

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Massachusetts State Senate President Stan Rosenberg will remain in office while an independent investigation is launched into allegations that his husband sexually assaulted and harassed several men, including some with business before the Legislature.

Rosenberg, in a statement, also promised to recuse himself from any matters related to the investigation or the allegations first reported by The Boston Globe.

The newspaper said it spoke with four men who said Rosenberg’s husband, Bryon Hefner, sexually assaulted and harassed them over the past few years. Three of the men told the Globe that Hefner grabbed their genitals and one said Hefner kissed him against his will.

The Globe said it uncovered no evidence Rosenberg knew about the alleged assaults though in some cases he was nearby when the incidents occurred. Rosenberg, in an earlier statement Thursday, said he had not previously been aware of allegations against his husband.

Rosenberg gave no indication he planned to step aside from the key leadership post he has held since 2015.

He said he had authorized Majority Leader Harriette Chandler, of Worcester, the number two Democrat in the Senate, to work with Republican Leader Bruce Tarr, of Gloucester, and Senate counsel to determine how the investigation should be structured and carried out.

“While the Senate President will be recused in this matter, he will remain in the Office of the Senate President and retain his responsibilities for all other matters before the Senate,” Chandler said in a statement.

“I look forward to working with the Minority Leader in the true spirit of bipartisanship to resolve this issue in a transparent and expeditious manner.”

Tarr called the allegations “very serious and disturbing,” adding that any wrongdoing found should be dealt with swiftly.

In a statement to the Globe through his lawyer, Hefner said he was “shocked to learn of these anonymous and hurtful allegations.”

“To my knowledge, no one has complained to me or any political or governmental authority about these allegations which are now surfacing years afterward,” Hefner, 30, said in the statement. “As one can imagine, it is incredibly difficult to respond to allegations by unnamed and unidentified individuals that involve an extended period of time, particularly in the current environment.”

Rosenberg, 68, a state senator since 1991, assumed the top leadership post in January 2015. He is the first openly gay leader of either legislative chamber in Massachusetts.

Shortly before his election as president, Rosenberg responded to reports that Hefner, then his domestic partner, had used social media to boast of his influence in Senate affairs.

In a December 2014 letter to 33 Democratic senators, Rosenberg vowed to create a “firewall” between his personal and professional life.

Rosenberg and Hefner were married at a private ceremony last September after living together for several years.

Rosenberg was raised by foster parents and has said the fact that Hefner also was in the state’s foster care system as a child contributed to the bond between the two men.

