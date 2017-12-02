Centro: Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Massachusetts Bay In Need Of Latino Mentors

December 2, 2017

This year, the non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay has helped many families, including 840 of them in the Latino community. Because there is a very high demand to serve Latino families, the organization is in dire need of more Latino Big Brothers and Big Sisters to serve as mentors to the many Latino children that are part of their long wait list.

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Latino Community Coordinator Alex Barber and Youth Coordinator and Big Sister Jenny Bautista. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of MA Bay

617-956-0281

www.bbbsmb.org

www.bbbsmb.org/latino-bigs

Facebook: massbaybigs

Twitter: @massbaybigs

Instagram: @massbaybigs



CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!

Facebook: WbzCentroYadires

Twitter: @YadiresWBZ

Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.