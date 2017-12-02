Centro: Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Massachusetts Bay In Need Of Latino Mentors

By Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Filed Under: Big Brothers, Big Sisters, CBS Boston, Centro, Mentors, Nova, Nova-Salcedo, Salcedo, WBZ, Yadires, Yadires Nova Salcedo, Yadires Nova-Salcedo

December 2, 2017
This year, the non-profit organization Big Brothers Big Sisters of Massachusetts Bay has helped many families, including 840 of them in the Latino community. Because there is a very high demand to serve Latino families, the organization is in dire need of more Latino Big Brothers and Big Sisters to serve as mentors to the many Latino children that are part of their long wait list.

wbz tvs yadires nova salcedo with alex barber jenny bautista dec 2017 1 Centro: Big Brothers Big Sisters Of Massachusetts Bay In Need Of Latino Mentors

On this edition of Centro, WBZ’s Yadires Nova-Salcedo talks with Latino Community Coordinator Alex Barber and Youth Coordinator and Big Sister Jenny Bautista. Tune in!

NOTE: You can watch both the English and Spanish versions of Centro anytime, visiting our website http://www.cbsboston.com/centro

FOR MORE INFORMATION:
Big Brothers Big Sisters of MA Bay
617-956-0281
www.bbbsmb.org
www.bbbsmb.org/latino-bigs
Facebook: massbaybigs
Twitter: @massbaybigs
Instagram: @massbaybigs
 
CONNECT WITH US ON SOCIAL MEDIA!
Facebook: WbzCentroYadires
Twitter: @YadiresWBZ
Instagram: @Yadires

Watch CENTRO with Yadires Nova-Salcedo on WBZ TV-4 (CBS Boston) Saturday’s at 7:50am.

More from Yadires Nova-Salcedo
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch