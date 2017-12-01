DeBrusk Returns To Ice For Bruins; Lightning’s Paquette Suspended For Hit On Krug

BOSTON (CBS) — Winger Jake DeBrusk skated prior to Bruins practice on Friday at Warrior Ice Arena in Brighton, indicating that he is closer to returning from an upper-body injury.

Defenseman Adam McQuaid, who broke his fibula in mid-October, and David Krejci (back) also skated early on Friday. Krejci wore a red non-contact jersey and his status is unclear for Saturday’s matinee against the Philadelphia Flyers. Anders Bjork reportedly practiced with no restrictions and remains a possibility to return on Saturday.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy will likely update everyone’s status after practice.

DeBrusk, 21, had been playing well prior to his injury. After being a healthy scratch on Nov. 11 against the Maple Leafs, the rookie scored two goals and six points in five games, including the eventual game-winner against the Sharks in San Jose on Nov. 18.

In other Bruins-related news, Tampa Bay Lightning forward Cedric Paquette has been suspended one game for a dangerous hit on the Bruins’ Torey Krug on Monday.

The Bruins take on the Flyers in Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon. Cassidy has yet to name a starting goalie for the contest. You can hear the game live on 98.5 The Sports Hub starting with pre-game coverage at 12:30; here’s the full weekend on-air schedule.