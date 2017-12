98.5 The Sports Hub’s On-Air Schedule

Driver Slams Into MassDOT Arrow Board Inside O'Neill TunnelMassachusetts State Police are asking the public to help identify a driver who hit a MassDOT arrow board inside the tunnel on Interstate 93 in Boston.

Stolen Milton Holocaust Sculpture Recovered, Suspect IdentifiedA Holocaust sculpture stolen from a Milton cemetery over a year ago has been recovered, and police are preparing a criminal complaint against the person they believe stole it.

Keller @ Large: Why Michael Flynn's Guilty Plea Is A Big DealJon Keller says Michael Flynn's guilty plea is big. Really big.

Senate President To Address Probe Of Husband's Alleged Sex AssaultsMassachusetts State Senate President Stan Rosenberg will hold a news conference Friday afternoon to address reports his husband sexually harassed and assaulted several men.