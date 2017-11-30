Space Savers Will Still Be Allowed In Boston This Winter, Mayor Says

BOSTON (CBS) – Mayor Marty Walsh says it’s “everyone’s favorite topic” in Boston this time of year – space savers.

Walsh and other city leaders held a winter preparedness press conference Wednesday (in front of a giant salt pile, of course) to talk about plans for the inevitable cold and snow this upcoming season.

He discussed keeping the roads clear and safe during a storm, snow day policies and then addressed the contentious topic of space savers – referring to the chairs, cones and buckets Boston residents will use to lay claim to the parking spot they’ve shoveled out.

“The press and people love talking about it and I guess I do too,” Walsh said.

There are no changes to the city’s space saver policy this winter, the mayor said. They are only allowed when Boston declares a snow emergency, and must be removed from the street 48 hours after that emergency ends.

The one exception is the South End neighborhood, where there has been a ban on space savers for the past few years.

On Twitter, however, it seems that some people are clearly ready for a change.

Twitter user Anthony Ferguson, who says he’s lived in Brighton for 28 years, tweeted that the mayor should “get a back bone” and tackle the space saver issue. As of Thursday morning, his tweet had been retweeted over 750 times.

There should be a fee to have a space saver. Only in Boston we have the most territorial people. @marty_walsh get a back bone and disallow this. Try to be 28 year+ resident of Brighton and not be able to park on your street — Anthony Ferguson (@AntFerg2) November 29, 2017

“There should be a fee to have a space saver,” Ferguson wrote. “Only in Boston we have the most territorial people.”

Last winter, people slashed tires and wrote nasty notes over space savers.