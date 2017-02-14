Tires Slashed In East Boston Over Parking Spot

BOSTON (CBS) – As the snow melts the clock is ticking on space savers in Boston.

“I’ve got my space saver if I go out until the mayor says we can’t use it anymore,” said Donna Ascolillo.

Drivers in East Boston are trying to hang onto the fruits of their labor.

“It took me a few hours the first storm then I was out there again yesterday for the second storm,” said Ascolillo.

Pick any street in East Boston and you’ll find the chairs, cones and buckets lining the streets, along with some nasty notes and a lot worse.

David Sullivan snapped a photo of someone’s car with slashed tires near his Marginal Street apartment. Boston Police are investigating it as vandalism.

“I do know the woman came here and moved somebody’s barrel parked in their spot clearly after they cleaned it and obviously they were upset, obviously,” said Sullivan.

In South Boston driver Valerie Kelly was hoping love was in the air on this holiday and some sweet treats she left on the curb would have drivers move along and save her spot. She also put out clever signs.

“Ya, I thought it’d be cheerful for Valentine’s Day. It’s actually how I got my name so I figured I’d just jazz it up,” said Kelly.

Back across the bay in Eastie longtime residents would like to see some more compassion as winter winds down.

“People aren’t helping each other like they use to it’s like a dog eat dog situation out here now,” said Sullivan.