Thousands Of Cases Tied To Second Disgraced State Chemist Dismissed

BOSTON (CBS/AP) – Thousands of cases handled by a former state chemist were dropped Thursday.

The district attorneys in Middlesex, Essex, Suffolk and Northwest counties have dismissed charges in about 2,000 cases linked to Sonja Farak, who once worked at a state lab in Amherst.

Investigators found that Farak tested drug samples and testified in court while under the influence of methamphetamines, ketamine, cocaine, LSD and other drugs between 2005 and 2013.

She pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence, stealing cocaine from the lab and unlawful possession in 2014.

Prosecutors are working with the Supreme Judicial Court to notify all of the affected defendants and to vacate their convictions.

Court documents released last year indicated Farak was high on drugs almost every day for the nearly eight years she worked at the Amherst lab.

Farak pleaded guilty to tampering with evidence and related charges in 2014. She served 18 months in prison and is now on probation.

Another state chemist, Annie Dookhan, has completed a three-year prison sentence for tampering with evidence and falsifying drug tests in criminal cases. More than 21,000 cases linked to her were dismissed.

