Friends Welcome Home Elderly Woman Attacked In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) – After days in physical therapy, 92-year-old Doris Prendiville went home Thursday, and was wheeled into her Quincy apartment building to the cheers of her many friends. “Oh they’re wonderful, I love them all,” Doris said smiling. “I love them all.”

It was Sunday morning, Nov. 19th, when Doris was mugged as she walked back to her apartment building. Police say her attacker was 30-year-old Markell Cruz, who punched her and threw her to the ground so hard it cracked her sternum.

But Doris is resilient and has a special talent. “I have been always able to put something on like a blackboard and mentally erase it,” Doris said.

The incident on the 19th also involved Cruz’ girlfriend, Kayla Noel-Brown, who actually helped Doris get back to her feet that day, and got her back into the foyer of the apartment building. “Maybe she wasn’t the nicest person in the world, but that little bit of help getting me from the walkway and in here made a difference,” Doris said.

Doris’s family is not seeking revenge, only justice.

“You just don’t register that there are people mean enough to do it,” Doris said.