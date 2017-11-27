Pair Arraigned After Attack On Elderly Woman In Quincy

QUINCY (CBS) – Two people charged in connection with a violent attack on a 92-year-old woman were arraigned in court on Monday.

Kayla Noel-Brown, 26, of Quincy and Markell Cruz, 27, of Somerville are accused of knocking down and robbing Doris Prendiville as she was walking to get a newspaper on Nov. 19. The attack sent Prendiville to the hospital with a fractured sternum.

Cruz was held without bail following his arraignment in Quincy District Court. Noel-Brown was held on $2,500 cash bail. Both Noel-Brown and Cruz are charged with unarmed robbery of an elderly person, assault and battery on an elderly person, and conspiracy.

Prendiville was returning from her normal Sunday morning walk to buy the newspaper at a nearby CVS when she was knocked over by a man who grabbed her purse, which was later found next to a nearby dumpster with $30 stolen.

As police began to gather surveillance video from the area, they quickly noticed a mystery woman, later identified as Noel-Brown, helping and hugging the elderly victim in the lobby of the apartment building.

Their arrests came Saturday, after a State Police Trooper noticed the pair walking along Massachusetts Avenue in Boston.

Trooper Joseph Gray, a member of the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, saw a man and a woman walking toward the intersection with Northampton Street. Gray noticed that Noel-Brown resembled a photograph of a female suspect being sought by Quincy Police in the attack on Prendiville, authorities said.

Gray reversed his direction to get a closer look at Noel-Brown, and then he exited his cruiser and approached the pair.

The woman identified herself as “Nancy Brown” of Quincy, according to State Police. Gray contacted Quincy Police and then asked for a photo of the assault suspect. The photos matched, and Gray arrested the pair after police determined that both were involved in the Nov. 19 assault.