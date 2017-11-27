Pair Arraigned After Attack On Elderly Woman In Quincy

Filed Under: Kayla Noel-Brown, Markell Cruz, Quincy District Court, Quincy Police Department

QUINCY (CBS) – Two people charged in connection with a violent attack on a 92-year-old woman were arraigned in court on Monday.

Kayla Noel-Brown, 26, of Quincy and Markell Cruz, 27, of Somerville are accused of knocking down and robbing Doris Prendiville as she was walking to get a newspaper on Nov. 19. The attack sent Prendiville to the hospital with a fractured sternum.

kayla noel brown markell cruz Pair Arraigned After Attack On Elderly Woman In Quincy

Kayla Noel-Brown, left, and Markell Cruz enter Quincy District Court for their arraignments. (WBZ-TV)

Cruz was held without bail following his arraignment in Quincy District Court. Noel-Brown was held on $2,500 cash bail. Both Noel-Brown and Cruz are charged with unarmed robbery of an elderly person, assault and battery on an elderly person, and conspiracy.

Prendiville was returning from her normal Sunday morning walk to buy the newspaper at a nearby CVS when she was knocked over by a man who grabbed her purse, which was later found next to a nearby dumpster with $30 stolen.

markell cruz kayla noel brown Pair Arraigned After Attack On Elderly Woman In Quincy

Markell Cruz, left, and Kayla Noel-Brown (Photo credit: Quincy Police Department)

As police began to gather surveillance video from the area, they quickly noticed a mystery woman, later identified as Noel-Brown, helping and hugging the elderly victim in the lobby of the apartment building.

Their arrests came Saturday, after a State Police Trooper noticed the pair walking along Massachusetts Avenue in Boston.

Trooper Joseph Gray, a member of the Massachusetts State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Section, saw a man and a woman walking toward the intersection with Northampton Street. Gray noticed that Noel-Brown resembled a photograph of a female suspect being sought by Quincy Police in the attack on Prendiville, authorities said.

Gray reversed his direction to get a closer look at Noel-Brown, and then he exited his cruiser and approached the pair.

The woman identified herself as “Nancy Brown” of Quincy, according to State Police. Gray contacted Quincy Police and then asked for a photo of the assault suspect. The photos matched, and Gray arrested the pair after police determined that both were involved in the Nov. 19 assault.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Boston

Opioid Crisis
Download Our App
Download Weather App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch