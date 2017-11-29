Armed Robbery Suspect Captured After Manhunt, Crashing Van Into Pool

REVERE (CBS) — An armed robbery suspect was captured after he led police on a manhunt that lasted several hours Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.

According to State Police, the man, an East Boston resident, was found near the Chelsea River behind an oil company on Lee Burbank Highway in Revere around 12:15 a.m.

reverearrest Armed Robbery Suspect Captured After Manhunt, Crashing Van Into Pool

Police arrested this man in connection with an armed robbery in Everett that sparked a massive manhunt (WBZ-TV)

The pursuit began after the suspect allegedly committed a robbery armed with a gun in Everett on Tuesday night and fled in a white van.

Police later found the van crashed and abandoned in a backyard pool on Butler Street in Revere.

Linda Veraldi said the van ended up in her father’s backyard.

“I heard a big bang so I went to the window, and saw there was a big gaping hole in my father’s fence. I saw somebody get out of the car and run through the backyard. And the cops were right here and I told them where he was and I guess he kicked the fence through and got away,” she told WBZ-TV.

revere van into pool Armed Robbery Suspect Captured After Manhunt, Crashing Van Into Pool

Police said a man who committed an armed robbery fled in this van and then crashed it into a Revere backyard pool before fleeing on foot (WBZ-TV)

The search for the suspect had gone through several towns, involved state, local, and K-9 police units, and “covered numerous streets and residential backyards and garages, the area around Revere High School, the Boston and Maine Railroad tracks, a solar power farm, and the shoreline along the river behind oil tank facilities,” said state police.

The suspect was taken to Whidden Memorial Hospital for medical evaluation and he will eventually be turned over to Everett Police. His name and age have not been released.

