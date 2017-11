Hillary Clinton Promotes New Memoir In BostonHillary Clinton appeared at the Boston Opera House Tuesday night to promote her new memoir. She touched on many topics including her failed run at the White House and President Trump.

Mass. Lottery Can End Scratch Ticket Games Before Grand Prizes Paid OutIt's an enticing gamble: a few bucks for a chance to win $1 million, $4 million, or more. But all of those big, bright prize amounts we see stamped on scratch tickets won't necessarily be given away.

Faneuil Hall Tree Lighting Kicks Off Holiday Season In BostonThe holiday season in Boston kicked off Tuesday night at the WBZ Faneuil Hall Holiday Spectacular.

Robbery Suspect Crashes Into Revere PoolPolice swarmed a neighborhood in Revere looking for a robbery suspect.