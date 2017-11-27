Police Release Surveillance Photos Of North Attleboro Carjacking

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) — Photos from surveillance video taken right before a carjacking have been released by police as they continue to search for a suspect.

On the afternoon of November 20, a man was dropped off by an older model (1993-1998), red Jeep Grand Cherokee in front of a North Attleboro woman’s home on Kelly Blovard, said police.

As she unloaded groceries from her car with her husband about 20 feet away, the man was able to carjack her SUV. According to the victim’s husband, the man went up to his wife with a gun.

The suspect was previously described as a tall, thin, Hispanic male with a mustache or goatee, and wearing a dark-colored sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police said he had a knife in his hand.

They also said the passenger side hubcap or rim of the Jeep appears to be damaged.

The carjacked SUV was found abandoned a few miles away in front of Bishop Feehan High School.

If you have any information, call Detective Ryan Mooney, Detective Rick McQuade or Captain Joseph DiRenzo at 508-695-1212.