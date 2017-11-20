Elderly Woman Carjacked At Gunpoint While Unloading Groceries

NORTH ATTLEBORO (CBS) – Police are looking for the suspect who carjacked an elderly woman’s Jeep right outside her North Attleboro home Monday afternoon.

The victim’s husband tells WBZ-TV the man threatened his wife with a gun as she was unloading groceries.

The couple lives next door to Briggs Nursery off Route 152.

The victim’s husband says she is nervous and shaken. “I just drove in when it all happened,” he said. “I watched him drive out.”

The Jeep was found about two miles away in Attleboro.

Police have not released a description of the suspect.

