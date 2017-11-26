Rob Gronkowski Sets New Patriots Record, But Still Wants Biscuits From Tom Brady

BOSTON (CBS) — Rob Gronkowski had himself a Sunday against the Miami Dolphins, but something was missing.

Sure, he had a pair of touchdowns for the 16th time in his career, passing Randy Moss to set a new Patriots franchise record for multi-touchdown games. He even gave Brandin Cooks a ride to the sideline after the receiver’s fourth quarter touchdown, providing some comic relief on a frustrating afternoon that saw Tom Brady spend far too much time on his back.

But even though Brady hit Gronkowski for two touchdowns, those famous biscuits the quarterback touted on social media on Thanksgiving Day were not waiting for Gronkowski at the stadium on Sunday morning. On Friday, Gronk said there would be problems if Brady didn’t hit the kitchen again just for him.

Gronkowski seemed OK with the two touchdowns, ending a two-week end zone drought for the tight end, but he still wants those biscuits.

“Those were the biscuits,” Gronkowski joked after the win. “I guess he wasn’t making any more, so he made up for it.

“But I still want those biscuits,” he added sternly.

Patriots players are off on Monday, so Brady really has no choice but to toss on his apron and whip up a special batch for the man he’s now thrown 74 touchdowns to over the last eight seasons.

“I have to do that for him because he wants it. Anything he wants, I usually try to get for him,” said Brady. “Anything to keep him happy.”

While Gronk was willing to keep his quest for biscuits going after Sunday’s win, he was a little more cautious about his piggyback ride for Cooks.

“That was not planned or anything,” he started, before pulling back a bit. “We got yelled at. We’re not allowed to talk about celebrations. I kind of want to talk about it, but I kind of don’t. I don’t want to get in trouble.

“It wasn’t planned; it happened on the spot. We’ll keep it at that,” he said with his boyish smirk.

Cooks, for his part, said he had already forgotten about the ride when asked about it the New England locker room. As usual in New England, it’s always better to keep your mouth shut than suffer the wrath of Bill Belichick.

Maybe Gronk can share some of those biscuits with his coach to smooth things over.